Why Akanksha Puri wouldn’t leave Himansh Kohli during shoot

Actress Akanksha Puri who along with Himansh Kohli went to Kashmir to shoot for their upcoming music video says she just could not stop cuddling her co-star even after the director said “cut”.

“Finally someone made me romance on screen and agar Kashmir mein romance nahi kiya toh kya kiya (if not in Kashmir, where would one romance)? I enjoyed like never before, especially when it’s cold, it’s windy and you are in your co-star’s arms, what else you want!” said Akanksha Puri.

“There were shots when, even after the cut, I didn’t want to leave Himansh as I was completely enjoying those hugs and cuddles up there! I couldn’t be happier to have Himansh opposite me as we are good friends and we share an amazing chemistry, which definitely you will see once the song is out. I would definitely love to collaborate with him again,” said Akanksha.

This is the second time Akanksha and Himansh star in a project and the first time they are working opposite each another. The untitled track is scheduled to release this year.