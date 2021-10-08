Akriti Kakar, Shaan’s Durga Puja song Thomkiya Thomkiya releases on this date

- Advertisement -

Singers Akriti Kakar and Shaan have collaborated for their new Durga Puja song ‘Thomkiya Thomkiya’, which is set to release on Saturday, October 9.

Talking about the song, composed by Kolkata-based Suvam Moitra to lyrics by Manoj Yadav, Akriti said: “It is a festive Hindi-Bangla song featuring Shaan on vocals and in our video alongside me. This collaboration was nothing short of a party! He loved the song in the first instant and gladly agreed to collaborate for this pre-Durga Puja release.”

The video is directed by Chirag Arora.

Shaan added: “Over the years we have worked together on so many songs and projects. This was the right opportunity that came our way. It is an absolutely perfect time to release this song. We hope that the audiences enjoy our labour of love.”

The song is a high-energy yet melodious banger, which has really rich Hindi lyrics unfolding into the Bengali folk song ‘Komolay nritto kore thomkiya thomkiya’ for the hook of the song.