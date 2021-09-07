Akull, Aastha Gill’s romantic single ‘Soulmate’ out

- Advertisement -

Singer-composer Akull and Aastha Gill have collaborated for a new romantic single titled ‘Soulmate’ which was released on Tuesday. ‘Soulmate’ is a love song that is an ode to the euphoric state of a couple who are immensely in love with each other.

The song has been written by Akull, Mellow D and Dhruv Yogi, and is composed by Akull.

- Advertisement -

Talking about the song, Akull said: “This is my first duet with Aastha and it has come out so beautifully. It was a pure joy sharing the screen with Shivaleeka. We had so much fun shooting for this song. I wish this song would reserve a place in audiences’ hearts just like a soulmate does.”

Singer Aastha Gill added: “A soulmate should be honest, understanding and fun and that’s what Akull has captured with ‘Soulmate’. It’s been a wonderful experience collaborating with Akull. The music video is a delight, Shivaleeka and Akull have shown great on-screen chemistry. I hope everyone enjoys the song as much as I did while creating it.”

- Advertisement -

The music video features Akull along with actress Shivaleeka Oberoi. Directed by Amaninder Singh, the video narrates a cute romantic story.

Sharing her excitement on being a part of the video, Shivaleeka said: “‘Soulmate’ is a beautiful song made with lots of love and passion, and I am very excited. Akull and Aastha have sung with so much grace that will surely add up the spark in every love story. Akull was fun to work with, and I am sure our audience will love and appreciate our cute on-screen chemistry.”