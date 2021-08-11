Alaina Castillo reveals her vulnerable side in ‘wish you were here’

- Advertisement -

Critically acclaimed starlet on the rise Alaina Castillo has revealed her vulnerable side in the new track “wish you were here” aptly describing the feeling of loneliness shared by millions across the world in the past year.

Alaina explains, “”wish you were here” is a song I wrote during quarantine when I really just needed that one person to get me through things but they weren’t there. the days felt longer and the nights felt endless in their absence. it showed me that nothing was enough to cover up them not being there.”

“wish you were here” is an intimate peek into Alaina’s personal life. The song is a moment of quiet reflection wrapped up in intense emotional vulnerability in which Alaina has invited listeners to witness.

The track follows her debut LP ‘parallel universe pt 1’ which features a collection of dark R&B ballads and catchy pop-infused anthems, and sees Alaina finally in control of her own narrative and relationships, exuding confidence and self-reliance – things she struggled with growing up.

In just a few years, Alaina has built a Gen Z cult-like following and has been on a steady rise since she was named Spotify’s first-ever US RADAR artist in 2020. Notably, Alaina has been making waves across Asia, landing features on coveted media platforms such as Rolling Stone India, Billboard Indonesia, Cosmopolitan Indonesia, SAYS (Malaysia), Esquire Singapore and more.