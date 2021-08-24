Alka, Kumar Sanu, Himesh’s ‘Super Sitaara’ out on Aug 25

- Advertisement -

The 90s’ biggest Bollywood singers Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu have come together for Himesh Reshammiya’s ‘Super Sitaara’ album. ‘Super Sitaara’s first song ‘Humnava Humsafar’ will be released on August 25.

Himesh took to his social media and posted a teaser video of Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu singing ‘Humnava Humsafar’.

- Advertisement -

The lyrics of the album ‘Super Sitaara’ have been penned by Sameer Anjaan. The veteran lyricist has given 90s super hit songs in films like ‘Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke’, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, ‘Beta’, ‘Saajan’, ‘Coolie No. 1’, ‘Raja Hindustani’, ‘Dhadkan’, ‘Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham’, and ‘Devdas’, to name a few.

Himesh wrote on his Instagram page, “Himesh Reshammiya melodies have given you 3 back to back blockbuster albums Surroor 2021, Moods With Melodies, and Himesh Ke Dil Se, now we present our next album which feature legends from the music world, it’s called ‘Super Sitaara’ which will be featuring Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, and Sameer Anjaan in the first song and will bring back the 90s’ nostalgia. Here is a very candid teaser of the first song ‘Humnava Humsafar’ which will release tomorrow on 25th August.”