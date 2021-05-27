Amaal Mallik’s ‘Kya kiya hai tune’ is unconventional

Adv.

Just like its first two seasons, the music of ALTBalaji’s highly-anticipated show, ‘Broken But Beautiful 3’ is getting hugely appreciated by the viewers and especially music buffs. After launching two songs – ‘Mere Liye’ and ‘Tere Naal’, the makers have launched yet another soulful number ‘Kya Kiya Hai Tune’, from the album.

The love anthem of the year has finally arrived with ‘Kya Kiya Hai Tune’, the newest song from the Sidharth Shukla-Sonia Rathee starrer that looks to redefine romance. The song has all the hallmarks of Amaal Mallik’s creation; it’s soulful, extremely touching and dripping with melody.

The piano, strings and beats are very effective in creating a romantic atmosphere for the singer to transform the song; Amaal does that magnificently. Amaal is ably supported by singer Palak Muchhal and their romantic jugalbandi will surely melt your hearts along with meaningful lyrics by Rashmi Virag.

Not a run-of-the-mill romantic song, ‘Kya Kiya Hai Tune’ is unconventional both in its treatment and picturization, making for the perfect backdrop to the romance drama featuring Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee.

Sharing his thoughts on creating the romantic track, Amaal Malik says, “‘Kya Kiya Hain Tune’ speaks of the absolute magic that love contains – to transform, evolve and liberate. It speaks of a person who stepped out once again into the world of love, hoping to not be hurt by love and met with this feeling, with an utmost sense of liberation. It’s finding love post breakup, and sometimes you meet people who make you love yourself, that is true love, a love to keep forever.”

“Words fall short of how seamlessly Palak Muchhal renders the emotion. We have the biggest love anthem ‘Kaun Tujhe’ together and I feel in ‘Kya Kiya Hain Tune’, she sounds so effortless and breezy, in spite of her parts being very difficult to execute. I hope the song reaches out to everyone,” Amaal adds.