American rapper Post Malone cancels show following 'stabbing pain'

American rapper Post Malone’s injuries after a fall through a stage trap door during a concert last weekend is turning out to be a lot more serious than they first appeared, reports Variety. The performer’s description of extreme pain he was suffering on Saturday night (Pacific Standard Time) led him to cancel a concert in Boston at the last minute.

The performer posted to fans on social media Saturday evening that he was in the hospital with “stabbing pain” and would be unable to go on as scheduled at Boston’s TD Garden.

Given that he was apparently still being examined, no word was offered on whether future dates are expected to go on as scheduled, with his next show being three days away in Cleveland. The singer said that the Boston date was already in the process of being rescheduled.

According to Variety, he began his post writing: “Boston, I love y’all so f****** much. On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o’clock p.m., and today I woke up to cracking sounds on the right side of my body. I felt so good last night, but today it feels so different than it has before.”

“I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move. We’re in the hospital now, but with this pain, I can’t do the show tonight,” his post read.

Variety further states that the development came right at the one-week point since he stepped into an open trap door on stage during a show in St. Louis, Missouri, at the Enterprise Centre.

Medics attended to him for several minutes, then he addressed fans, asking them to give him a quick time-out before the show resumed.

He came back out after about 15 minutes, holding his ribs and apologising to the audience before doing several more numbers in an abbreviated wrap-up of the concert.