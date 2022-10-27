American rapper Russ is all set for his first-ever India tour

The world is going mad as a hatter over Russ’s world tour, The Journey is Everything. And now, it’s time for India to witness a crazy and wild night! How? This is happening for the first time in the country. Avrik Live brings to you the American rapper who broke out of the underground scene to give us some chart-busting platinum-certified singles.

This hip-hop artist is finally laying his feet on the grounds of India, and the entire country has its eyes peeled for his astounding foyer. Not only are people bouncing off the walls, but also Russ seems to be flying high about his first concert in India.

In one of the viral videos, Russ can be seen addressing his vitality to perform in the country. He says, “India, Oh my God! It’s been about a time you guys have been asking for shows and I’ve been trying to get out there and do shows for years.” He further added, “First time in India, so it’s going to be special; it’s going to be monumental. Can’t wait to see you!”

This video of Russ further effused people with greater waves of zeal. Sharing this video, Avrik Live wrote in their caption: “India, take a bow we’re bringing you the night of your lifetime. Get ready y’all, things are about to get a whole lot wilder this October.”

Seeing this video, Manav Dhumal, the founder of Avrik Live says, “It feels wonderful to see and sense the enthusiasm of the artist. We too are equally excited and cannot wait to welcome Russ to India.”

Manav Dhumal’s Avrik Live is stoked to present the India leg of The Journey Is Everything world tour with support from Bugus and in association with EXP Live and Rock Age. The two-day concert will happen at JioWorld Garden in Mumbai on October 28th and at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on October 29th So, cancel all your plans and archive the deets.

To get your hands on the tickets for this super-animated concert, visit the link mentioned in the bio of Avrik Live. Make sure you’re there and get your tickets now! They’re selling like hotcakes.