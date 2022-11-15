scorecardresearch
Amit Trivedi to release solo album on Nov 21

Amit Trivedi is set to release his solo album after recently announcing his label, Azaad AT

By Glamsham Bureau
Amit Trivedi to release solo album on Nov 21
Amit Trivedi to release solo album on Nov 21

National Award-winning music composer Amit Trivedi, who has given memorable soundtracks like ‘Dev. D’, ‘Lootera’, ‘Manmarziyaan’, ‘Bombay Velvet’ and several others, is set to release his solo album after recently announcing his label, Azaad AT.

The album is an eclectic mix of six songs that are sure to resonate with the millennials and Gen Z, namely – ‘Jadu Salona’, ‘Nirmohi’, ‘Shehnaiyan’, ‘Rahiyo Na’, ‘Jaan Leke Gayi’ and ‘Dil Na Tod’.

Talking about his album, Amit Trivedi said, “I have always wanted to create music with utmost creative freedom and my label will serve as a platform to do so. This is a very personal collection of music, inspired by my journey. I am looking forward to the response to all the songs.”

Amit’s vision through his label is to offer creative freedom and to compose pure, heartfelt music. The solo album will hit the airwaves on November 21.

