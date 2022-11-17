Anoushka Shankar is overjoyed that her collaborators too have earned Grammy nomination

Renowned Sitar player Anoushka Shankar, who has earned two nominations for the 65th edition of the Grammy Awards, is not just “thrilled” with her nominations but also overjoyed to share the nominations with her collaborators.

Shankar has been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category for ‘Udhero Na’, her collaboration with multi-instrumentalist and singer Arooj Aftab, as well as in the Best Global Music Album category for ‘Between Us’, which is her first live album since ‘Live At Carnegie Hall’ in 2001.

An elated Shankar said: “It was truly a stunning moment to realise I had been nominated twice for this year’s Grammy Awards. I’m thrilled to have my album ‘Between Us’ recognised as I am very proud of the music I composed on that record and I’m overjoyed to share the nomination with my collaborators too.”

She further mentioned: “It’s also wonderful to be nominated alongside the brilliant Arooj Aftab for our work together on her song ‘Udhero Na’. I feel so grateful for everyone’s well wishes and messages. Now for the awkward part: trying to just stay happy and grateful for the nomination and not think too much about winning! Both categories are stacked with strong music and wonderful artists, so I’ll just try to enjoy this initial recognition.”

Shankar enjoys an extensive Grammy history; she was the first Indian woman ever nominated and youngest-ever nominee in the World Music category for her album ‘Live At Carnegie Hall’ in 2002. She then went on to become the first musician of Indian origin to perform at the ceremony in 2005. Later, she served as presenter in 2016 and performed for the second time in 2021.

65th annual Grammy Awards are set to be held on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.