Apple's Shazam App to suggest nearby concerts

By Glamsham Bureau
Shazam, the music recognition platform acquired by Apple for reportedly $400 million in 2018, has gained a new feature designed to make it easier for users to locate and explore upcoming live music shows Shazam’s new concert feature is now available on iOS and Android.

“Shazam has a long history of innovation in music discovery and connecting artists and fans,” Apple VP for Apple Music and Beats Oliver Schusser said.

“With the reemergence of live music, we’re excited to give Shazam users access to concerts and bring even more discoverability to artists.”

The planform has been also updated to version 15.0, with the app now able to spend more time listening to songs that are tough to recognise.

Available as an update via the App Store, Shazam version 15.0’s update notes explain that the milestone update adds in a change to the way the feature functions. The app is free to download from the App Store, is compatible with all iPhones and iPads running iOS 13.0 and iPadOS 13.0 or later and weighs in at 34.2MB in size.

In June, the platform surpassed 1 billion Shazams per month worldwide and 50 billion tags since its inception.

Viashazam
