Arijit Singh shares how his mother was fond of Lata Mangeshkar

Bollywood singer Arijit Singh shares how his mother loved the voice of Lata Mangeshkar on ‘Naam Reh Jaayega’. He says had he met the legendary singer he would have told her about his mother.

Arijit says: “I don’t have any personal memory of Lata didi as I haven’t met her personally but my mother used to love her music. So all I know about Lata Ji is through my mother and that’s how I started loving her.”

The singer will be holding a 15-minute concert during the show as he performs on few of her songs.

“If I would have ever met Lata Ji I would have only spoken about my mother. Every song has different memories, maybe I would have learned something from her but I have no idea what would have spoken if I ever met her. I think I would be speechless,” he adds.

‘Naam Reh Jaayega’ airs on Star Plus.