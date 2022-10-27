scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
MusicNews

Armaan Malik to embark on a 5 city tour for concert

Armaan Malik is all set for his concert 'Next 2 You Tour' which will be happening in five cities including Bengaluru, Kolkata, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.

By Glamsham Bureau
Optimum Featured Image Will Be attached When Available

Singer and songwriter Armaan Malik is all set for his concert ‘Next 2 You Tour’ which will be happening in five cities including Bengaluru, Kolkata, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.

“I have been touring and performing around the world since the age of 18 but a multi-city concert tour in India has been on my wishlist since day one; that dream is coming to fruition in the form of ‘Next 2 You Tour’ and I am more elated than words can convey.”

Armaan had sung a number of melodious tracks and several hits like ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’ for 2015 film ‘Hero’, ‘Kwahishein’ for Madhur Bhandarkar’s ‘Calendar Girls’, and recently he recorded a English single ‘You’ in collaboration with Arista Records. He also sung for some latest releases such as ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, ‘Major’ and many more.

The singer, who made his debut with the song ‘Bum Bum Bole’ in ‘Taare Zameen Par’ is quite excited about his tour in different cities as this is something he always wished for in his career.

“It has been planned in sync with my vision of live shows and how I want them to be seen, heard as well as felt. Each show is curated with utmost care, keeping the fan experience at the forefront while delivering an Armaan Malik Live show unlike ever before. I cannot wait to perform in your city,” he wraps up.

Previous article
Ketki Dave to play stern mother-in-law in 'Pushpa Impossible'
Next article
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' garners overwhelmingly positive first reactions
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

Asim Riaz

Nazriya Nazim

Kriti Sanon

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US