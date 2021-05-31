Asees Kaur learnt to record my music during lockdown

Adv.

Working amidst lockdown has been a blessing in disguise for singer Asees Kaur in one way at least. She learnt how to record her music by herself at home.”

During lockdown situation, I’m really blessed to have my home setup. I learnt how to record myself during lockdown and I have been working from my home setup. It’s been a good time learning a new skill and developing it,” Asees said.

The 32-year-old is your regular binge addict when she is not recording music. “Beyond music, I hardly get any time but, yeah, whenever I am free, I usually sit and binge on a lot of series on Netflix. That’s how I spend time when I have no work,” she replied.

Asees’ latest release is a soft romantic single titled “Pyaar diyan rahan”.

Opening up on the song, She said, “Pyaar diyan rahan is a very beautiful romantic song and I fell in love with the composition when I heard it for the first time. It’s very beautifully composed by Mrinmoy Sarmah and Sagnika Saha and my reason for saying yes to the song was the very relatable lyrics written by Goldie Sohel.”

She welcomes the rising trend of independent music as it promotes talent.

“The Independent music scene in India is nice and open and welcoming right now, because I think the listeners are welcoming new songs. They are looking forward to new talents and accepting non-film music. It feels great and it’s easier for all singers to come up with their own music,” the singer said.

Asees, known for her hits like “Ikk kudi”, “Ve maahi”, “Bolna” and “Jaan nisaar” among others in Bollywood, has a growing fan base, and feels the fact that she got a chance to experiment let her become popular.

“I think, I’ve been pretty blessed that I got to experiment with the selection of songs and I am singing different kinds of songs right now. I would love to express my gratitude to all my fans who have always been by my side and always supported me — whether I sing a romantic song or a sad song or a dance number, they have always been there. Song selection really matters and I am grateful to all music directors who want to try my voice for different kinds of genres of songs,” she said.

–By Ahana Bhattacharya