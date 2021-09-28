Asees Kaur-Renuka Panwar make it to the Times Square

- Advertisement -

Singers Asees Kaur and Renuka Panwar were recently the talk of the town after the release of their chartbuster independent track ’52 Gaj Ka Daman’. The talented duo have now added another feather to their cap by making it to the coveted Times Square billboard in NYC.

When Asees and Renuka released their track ’52 Gaj Ka Daman’ recently, little did they know that the project will make waves internationally. ‘52 gaj ka daman’, a haryanvi original single was lapped up by viewers and its new Hindi version has certainly lived up to the hype and expectations. As part of newly launched programme EQUAL, fostering equality for women in Music globally, Asees and Renuka are one of the few female Indian musicians to get featured at Times Square.

Commenting on the same, haryanvi singing sensation Renuka Panwar says, “52 gaj ka daman both haryanvi and hindi versions continue to win hearts globally and there is no bigger joy for an artist. Being featured on the Times Square billboard is an extremely proud moment for Asees and me and I’m thankful and grateful to all our audiences and entire our team to have made this possible.”

Asees Kaur, who is currently ruling the bollywood and Independent music space, feels that being a part of such thoughtful campaign is achievement in itself, “Spotify’s EQUAL, is a great initiative and I feel proud to be one of the first few artists to have been featured at Times Square. To see a the song reach the heights that ‘52 gaj ka daman’ has reinstates my belief that good music will always have takers and thats all we as artists should focus on.” She smiles.