Asees Kaur's 'Saiyaan' blends Arabic and Gothic elements

Playback singer Asees Kaur’s new single ‘Saiyaan’ featuring actress Chitrangda Singh was released on Wednesday.

The song composed by Raees, Zain – Sam with lyrics by Raees and Vikki Nagar, also features Rishaab Chauhaan and is directed by Sam Khan. The music video is set against a blend of Gothic and Arabic backdrop.

Commenting on the song’s release, Chitrangda Singh says, “When I heard ‘Saiyaan’ it just stuck in my head the beats were so catchy and Asees’s voice lent it so much intrigue. It’s got a great vibe. It’s a track that definitely has massive potential to trend and we’ve attempted to do something unique with the music video.”

Asees Kaur calls the track a very fresh sound for non-film music vertical of the Indian music industry, “‘Saiyaan’ is something very fresh for non-film music content. No one has tried it before, I had so much fun singing it. We have monitored every aspect from the lyrics, music and the video to make sure it’s complying with all standards. Super proud of the final product.”

The song is available to stream on Vinod Bhanushali’s Hitz Music YouTube channel. Talking about the approach to the song, Vinod says, “‘Saiyaan’ has been treated very differently both in terms of sound and visuals. Everything from the tune to the music video feels tailor-made for her and she has taken it to the next level. The magic of Asees Kaur’s voice has taken the song to a new level.”