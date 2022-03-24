Asim Riaz and Daisy Shah look stunning in ‘Juda Hojaye’ poster

Asim Riaz has marked another glorious feat. The Bigg Boss 13 star has now found a space for himself in New York’s prestigious Times Square. The star who is also a rapper featured on Times Square for his latest Nights N Fights. He shared pictures and videos of the same on social media. Asim Riaz’s fans are calling it a proud moment and trending the star of Twitter with full power.
Asim dropped another poster of his upcoming music video Juda Hojaye with Daisy Shah.
In the poster, Asim is looking dapper in black suit while Daisy is seen looking hot in red dress. Asim and Daisy both are sitting in front of a huge mansion and are looking absolutely stunning in the poster.
He captioned the poster, "Hold your hearts for this lovely Gem "JUDA HOJAYE Sung by Amit Kumar & Music by Ankit Tiwari. Featuring Daisy Shah and Asim Riaz.