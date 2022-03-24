- Advertisement -

Asim Riaz has marked another glorious feat. The Bigg Boss 13 star has now found a space for himself in New York’s prestigious Times Square. The star who is also a rapper featured on Times Square for his latest Nights N Fights. He shared pictures and videos of the same on social media. Asim Riaz’s fans are calling it a proud moment and trending the star of Twitter with full power.

Asim dropped another poster of his upcoming music video Juda Hojaye with Daisy Shah.

- Advertisement -

In the poster, Asim is looking dapper in black suit while Daisy is seen looking hot in red dress. Asim and Daisy both are sitting in front of a huge mansion and are looking absolutely stunning in the poster.

He captioned the poster, “Hold your hearts for this lovely Gem “JUDA HOJAYE Sung by Amit Kumar & Music by Ankit Tiwari.Label :- @bcc__music Featuring-@shahdaisy #asimriaz Singer :- @iamsingeramit Music by :- @ankittiwari Lyrics:- @jaggi_pathankoti Producer :- @amit_majithia Project Managed by :- @occasionz360_artist Direction Team – @akshayk.agarwal @hitulsuri @whojaisehdev @anusheel_sehdev Dop :- @dopjasonnumberdar @roopkamalsingh #judahojaye #asimriaz #daisyshah #bcc #ankittiwari #amitkumar #bccmusic #firstlook

Check out Asim Riaz and Daisy Shah look stunning in Juda Hojaye poster below: