Tuesday, October 19, 2021
HomeMusicNews

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s adorable BTS pictures from upcoming music video Gallan Bholiyan

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana recently announced their next music video Gallan Bholiyan

By Glamsham Editorial
- Advertisement -

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana winning the audiences hearts since Bigg Boss 13. Well, recently the couple announced their next music video Gallan Bholiyan

The song has been crooned by Himanshi herself. Given Asim also made his rap debut recently, fans can expect him to add his own twist to the song.

Well, ahead of the big premiere, Himanshi decided to tease #Asimanshi fans with adorable behind the scenes snaps from the song. These candids from the sets are too cute to handle! 

- Advertisement -

Check out the photos below:

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNASA's new Lucy asteroid spacecraft faces solar panel glitch
Next articleDhamaka Dialogues: Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash in an edge of the seat thriller film
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,065,111FansLike
44,862FollowersFollow
6,330FollowersFollow
57,571FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US