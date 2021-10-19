Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s adorable BTS pictures from upcoming music video Gallan Bholiyan

- Advertisement -

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana winning the audiences hearts since Bigg Boss 13. Well, recently the couple announced their next music video Gallan Bholiyan

The song has been crooned by Himanshi herself. Given Asim also made his rap debut recently, fans can expect him to add his own twist to the song.

Well, ahead of the big premiere, Himanshi decided to tease #Asimanshi fans with adorable behind the scenes snaps from the song. These candids from the sets are too cute to handle!

Check out the photos below: