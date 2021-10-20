Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s Gallan Bholiyan new poster alert

- Advertisement -

Bigg Boss 13 couple Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are all set to share the screen space in music video titled ‘Gallan Bholiyan’.

The poster for the song Galla Bholiyan starring Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz. The song has been sung by Himanshi herself. And it features beau Asim Riaz. The song has been presented by Gurpreet Khetlaa.

The lyrics have been written by Kavvy Riyaz and the music has been done by Mix Singh. It has been directed by Mahi Sandhu and Joban Sandhu. The song has been produced under the label Speed Records.

Himanshi is looking a million bucks on the poster and we have absolutely loved it. The song is hugely anticipated and we can’t wait for it Let’s just hear it from Himanshi herself, “I am very excited about the song. Galla Bholiyan is close to me.

I love singing and it’s something that I have loved since I was a kid. Asim has done a fantastic job and the music is something that sticks to you. I can’t reveal too much in excitement. Just a few days more and it would be out.

I would love to have feedback from the audience and I hope they all enjoy it. Bringing quality entertainment has been my top priority and it is in line with that. All the work seems worth it when the audience validates it. Over to the audience now. Love and light to all.

Check out the new poster below.