Audience witnesses a new side of Tulsi Kumar in ‘Killer Haseena’ and are loving it!

Lethal, Gothic & Mysterious, Tulsi Kumar and Arjun Kanungo’s Killer Haseena produced by T-Series, treated audiences to a dynamic combination of new sounds and killer visuals. Two of the youngest, most popular music sensations Tulsi Kumar and Arjun Kanungo collaborated for the very first time on this up-tempo dance song that truly stands out for its edgy music video, unlike anything both the artists have done before.

‘Killer Haseena’ especially introduced audiences to a completely different side to Tulsi Kumar as she sports one fierce look after the other in the music video. While fans have often witnessed Tulsi in soft and serene looks in her Indian melodies and pop ballads, Killer Haseena demanded a stronger and more intense transformation for her character as a lethal princess.

The artist sported 4 looks namely a dress with a royal cape, an edgy all black ensemble with shoulder pads, an all-white regal look and a silver chained dance look; all of which stand out for being distinct and bold.

Says Tulsi Kumar, “Killer Haseena is a very different kind of a song, and you will see me in a very different avatar altogether. Fans have seen me do a lot of Indian melodies and a rock-pop ballad before, which was a very girl-next-door and a performer look. However, ‘Killer Haseena’ called for a very different style. Our director Adil had a strong vision about the song, and we wanted to do something radical with the visuals and the look. While in my previous numbers I’ve stuck to looks that resonate with me personally for ‘Killer Haseena’ I went ahead and experimented with the outfits and even my hair and makeup.” Adding that, “The fashion element and quotient in the song is top notch and audiences will see a totally different side of Arjun and me. Going by the comments people are loving the visuals and the looks, so a big shoutout to Adil for believing we could pull it off.”

Tulsi Kumar and Arjun Kanungo’s Killer Haseena produced by T-Series is directed and choreographed by Adil Shaikh. The song is out on T-Series’ YouTube channel.