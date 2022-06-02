scorecardresearch
Badshah condoles KK's death, received hate message

Badshah received an abusive message after condoling the demise of singer KK.

Rapper Badshah received an abusive message after condoling the demise of singer KK.

The playback singer passed away after a live performance in Kolkata on May 31. He was 53.

After his death, many Bollywood celebs paid tribute and Badshah was one among them who shared a picture of the late singer with a broken heart emoji and wrote, “Why”.

After his post he received a hate from a Instagram user. The rapper shared screen shot of the message to share what kind of hate they face certain times.

The message read: “Tu kab marega..(When you wil die).”

Badshah dropped the screen shot of the message and wrote: “Just to give you an idea what sort of hate we face on an everyday basis.”

