Badshah: In next 3 yrs, Indian non-film music will be a force to reckon with

Popular singer and rapper Badshah feels that in the coming three years, the Indian non-film music will become a prominent domain and a force to recon with. Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, took to Twitter, where he shared his thought. He also shared that independent music artistes will be super big.

“Within the next 3 years, the Indian non-film music scene will become extremely big and a force to reckon with. The live performance industry will flourish and independent music artists will be super big. Some super efficient artist management outfits will also come into being,” Badshah tweeted.

Badshah started his career in 2006 and released his independent Haryanvi song ‘Kar Gayi Chull’, which was later adopted into the 2016 Bollywood movie, ‘Kapoor & Sons’.

His music has featured in Bollywood soundtracks for films such as 2014 films ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ and ‘Khoobsurat’. He is also considered one of the highest-paid artistes of India, for his songs like ‘Genda Phool’ and ‘Pagal’.

His debut single, ‘DJ Waley Babu’ featuring Aastha Gill, was ranked number one on the Indian iTunes charts within 24 hours of the release. His work, ‘Genda Phool’ and ‘Jugnu’ came out to be one of the most successful numbers.