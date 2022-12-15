Badshah likes Drake, King's works, is a huge fan of synthwave

Rapper Badshah, who is set to embark on his first tour, ‘Paagal’, has revealed that the one Indian artiste whose work he likes is King who is known for his song ‘Tu Aake Dekhle’. The rapper said, “Bahut saare aise artists hain jinka kaam mujhe pasand hai, India mein kahun toh King ho gaya, wo banda bhi bahut sahi hai aur artist bhi bahut accha hai (there are a lot of artistes who I like. In India, I like the work of King, he is not just a good person but also an amazing artiste). Baaki bahar k logon mein, I like Drake, his music is something that I really like and look forward to”.

He mentioned that synthwave is one genre that he absolutely loves, something that is evident in his last year’s release ‘Jugnu’, the song has a very ‘Daft Punk’ feel to it.

“I absolutely love synthwave, I’m a 1980s born person so my memories with that genre are of Bappi da and what was going around at that time. ‘Jugnu’ is one song that saw a happy Badshah, a different side of me, you can say that it’s a song about Badshah in love. I was in a very happy mindspace during the making of that song and that has trickled into the song as well”, he added.

Badshah’s ‘Paagal’ tour is set to start from December 24, 2022, in Mumbai and will cover eight major Indian cities in its entirety before it culminates in Gurugram on February 18, 2023.