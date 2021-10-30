Badshah overjoyed with the response to his song ‘Jugnu’

- Advertisement -

Rapper Badshah has once again unleashed a storm with his new track ‘Jugnu’ and the response to it has been absolutely phenomenal. The song is emerging as a trend-setter as it has led to a social media challenge.

Badshah, who has been basking in the success of the song, shared: “I am overjoyed to see the response I’ve been receiving on Jugnu. So glad to see everyone enjoying this retro-synth soundscape that I had been working on for a while now.”

Thanking his fans, Badshah said: “My fans have been an integral part of my artist journey, with Jugnu, it’s just one of the many surprises I have in store for them. I’d like to also wish everyone a very Happy Diwali.”

Performed by Badshah, the song also features Nikita Gandhi and it has brought a whole new element to the world of Indian non-film music with its fresh new sound. This is the first time Badshah has sung a romantic song.

‘Jugnu’ blends the classic retro sound with Indian elements.

The song’s music video has introduced several new visual and VFX elements, something which is unprecedented. Immediately after the song’s release, Badshah invited fans to recreate his catchy hook step from the song under #JugnuChallenge, on YouTubeShorts.

Several Bollywood stars like Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Janhvi Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor also took part in the challenge. In addition to all the social media frenzy, ‘Jugnu’ has been topping the charts too on various music streaming platforms.

Talking about the song, Vinit Thakkar, COO Universal Music India and South Asia, said: “There is no greater joy than seeing an artist re-invent and bring new sound and trends in to this enthralling music ecosystem. We are extremely happy to see the kind of response ‘Jugnu’ has been receiving since its release and we hope to receive the continuous love and support from our audiences.”

“Very excited to see fan videos for the dance challenge. We would like to wish each one of you a Jugnu-wali Diwali”, he added.