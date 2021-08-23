HomeMusicNews

Beyonce channels her inner Audrey Hepburn

By Glamsham Bureau
- Advertisement -

Los Angeles, Aug 23 (IANS) Singer Beyonce looked breathtakingly gorgeous as she recently launched an ad campaign. What caught everyone’s attention was how she carried off the classic Audrey Hepburn little black dress and hairstyle during the photoshoot.

Beyonce wore the famous Holly Golightly character’s dress from the 1960s romcom movie ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

- Advertisement -

Beyonce and husband Jay Z have become brand ambassadors for luxury jewellery brand Tiffany & Co’s ‘About Love’ campaign.

Besides this, Beyonce also wore the famous 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond. The massive yellow diamond was unearthed in South Africa in 1877.

- Advertisement -

Ever since, it has only been previously worn by Mary Whitehouse, Audrey Hepburn, Lady Gaga, Gal Gadot and now Beyonce.

–IANS

- Advertisement -

ym/kr

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBig B's seized Rolls-Royce has changed owner
Next articleNithiin releases trailer of his film ‘Maestro’
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,066,796FansLike
43,077FollowersFollow
6,082FollowersFollow
57,433FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv