BIG FM culminates ‘Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho’ S2 with Sadhguru

The radio network BIG FM recently culminated the second season of one of its celebrated shows, “Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho”, hosted by the visionary humanitarian and Padma Vibhushan recipient, Sadhguru. In collaboration with Isha Foundation, the four-month-long show saw the renowned author and Yogi host engaging in conversations pertaining to a plethora of topics.

With emotional and mental wellness being an utmost priority for people during the current testing times, BIG FM, through the show, played the role of a constant companion and a guiding light by raising their spirits and helping them with their various concerns.

Through the show, Sadhguru aimed to bring listeners moments of clarity, so as to gather thoughts around oneself and their surroundings.

Keeping the current situation in mind, the last week of the show was completely dedicated to handling stress during the second wave of Covid, where Sadhguru shared his views on how the pandemic should be treated with utmost caution and how one can take care of their mental and physical well-being.

The show also featured a segment where Sadhguru addressed questions raised by popular celebrities such as Ranveer Singh, Kangana Ranaut, Sonakshi Sinha, Virender Sehwag, Abhinav Bindra, Juhi Chawla, Shekhar Kapoor, Chetan Bhagat and Divyanka Tripathi amongst many others.

Addressing a host of topics, the show received an overwhelming response across the country and listeners across all demographics and walks of life. This included educationists, professionals, entrepreneurs, corporate heads and youngsters who shared their thoughts on the show and added how it became a part of their daily morning routine that enabled them to lead a better life. With the goal to reach out to as wide and diverse an audience and spread the message of hope and positivity, the multi-platform property was extensively promoted across BIG FM and its partners’ social media platforms.

Available across multiple platforms, listeners were able to tune in to the show on BRO (BIG Radio Online) and BIG FM’s YouTube channel. It is also going to be available on over 10 leading audio streaming platforms such as Spotify, Hubhopper Studio, Gaana, Apple Podcast amongst others and on smart speaker universes like Alexa. The show garnered a reach of over 44 million listeners on Radio along with a 37-plus million digital reach and nine-plus million reach on the podcast platforms.

Commenting on bringing about a change through the show, Sadhguru shared how he feels about the positive impact it has created on the listeners and the love that people have showered on the show.

He said, “I hope in some way if I have been of help to everybody, that’s a wonderful thing.”

Addressing the current situation and the role youth can play, he added: “At a time like this, the youth of the nation have a special responsibility. If the youth do not panic and react to the situation in a responsible manner, we can make a huge change in our lives. This is the time the youth of the nation should stand up and see how we can provide a solution.”

Talking about the impact of the show, Sunil Kumaran, Country Head, Product, Marketing & THWINK BIG, BIG FM said: “We are going through one of the toughest crises humankind has ever witnessed and it is imperative to reach out to our listeners and address their issues and concerns and help them sail through with a positive spirit. We are thankful to Sadhguru ji for helming ‘Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho’ season 2 and sharing his insights and helping our listeners in these trying times. We are overwhelmed with the response we have received for the show and the impact it has created. At BIG FM, we look forward to curating more such offerings that provide immense value to our listeners and bring about a constructive change in the society.”

Striking the right chord with its audience, BIG FM has played a crucial role through the show in reaching out to its listeners and taking care of their emotional and mental wellness. With the onus to inform, educate and entertain its listeners, the radio network continues to exemplify credibility, authenticity and purpose in each of its efforts.