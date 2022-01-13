- Advertisement -
Duaa Hai Song Out Now: Tejasswi Prakash and Vineet Singh in a heartbreak sad song

Tejasswi Prakash starred in Himesh Reshammiya’s music video ‘Duaa Hai’ which is out today.

Tejasswi Prakash in Duaa Hai music video pic courtesy YouTube
Tejasswi Prakash is playing well in Bigg Boss 15 and is one of the strongest contestant. She has her huge fan following on social media. Amidst all this. Tejasswi is starred in Himesh Reshammiya’s music video ‘Duaa Hai’ which is out today.

In the music video, Tejasswi is seen wearing a pink and white salwar kameez and looking absolutely stunning as a cute simple girl. The song is a heartbreak song which is sung by Vineet Singh. The song is Directed by Shawn N Arranha and produced by Himesh Reshammiya Melodies.

Earlier Himesh Reshammiya shared the poster of the song and captioned, “Our next song #DuaaHai featuring @itsmetejasswi and #VineetSingh, sung by #VineetSingh, written and composed by #HimeshReshammiya from the album #MoodsWithMelodies will be out on 13th January 2022. #HimeshReshammiya #TejasswiPrakash #VineetSingh”

Check out Tejasswi Prakash and Vineet Singh Duaa Hai Song below:

