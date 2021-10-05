Billie Eilish to be youngest singer to headline Glastonbury Festival 2022

- Advertisement -

Billie Eilish has been revealed as one of the headline acts at next year’s Glastonbury Festival, reports Variety.com. The festival confirmed Eilish, who is 20 years old, will be the youngest solo headliner in its history.

Eilish will perform on the iconic Pyramid Stage on the Friday night of the 5-day extravaganza, following in the footsteps of artistes including the Rolling Stones, Jay-Z, Adele and David Bowie.

It won’t be Eilish’s first appearance at Glastonbury, which is also known simply as ‘Glasto’ in the U.K. Eilish also played in 2019 on the Other Stage.

“We couldn’t be happier to announce that the wondrous Billie Eilish is headlining the Pyramid on the Friday at next year’s Glastonbury Festival, becoming the youngest solo headliner in our history,” said Emily Eavis, Glastonbury’s co-organiser. “This feels like the perfect way for us to return and I cannot wait!”

Eilish recently became the youngest artiste ever to write and perform a theme song for the James Bond franchise, with her track ‘No Time to Die’. She also revealed recently she spent the Covid-19 lockdown writing and recording a new album.

2022’s Glastonbury will be the first in three years, with both 2020 and 2021’s live events cancelled due to the pandemic.

A virtual event was attempted in June 2021, with artists live streaming their sets from Worthy Farm instead, although it was beset by technical difficulties. Glasto’s organisers had also hoped to host a one-day mini-concert in September but this was called off in July.

Glastonbury will be held from June 22 to June 26, 2022.