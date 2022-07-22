scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
MusicNews

Armaan Malik brings the Hindi version of ‘You’

By Glamsham Bureau
Armaan Malik brings the Hindi version of 'You'
Armaan Malik

Birthday boy Armaan Malik has brought a musical gift for fans. The singer has reimagined his hit track ‘You’ in Hindi. ‘You’ was Malik’s fourth English single shot in the world’s capital of romance – Paris.

Armaan says: “The response to ‘You’ has been phenomenal. It’s probably my most successful global single to date. ‘You’ being my first English ballad is extremely close to my heart. A lot of my fans have been eager to listen to the song in Hindi ever since its release earlier this year which is why I am truly excited to bring the official Hindi rendition of the song as a part of the Spotify Singles track as a surprise for all my fans on my birthday!”

He added: “I hope this song makes listeners feel like they are getting a big warm hug from me on a gloomy rainy day and goes on to make a forever place in their hearts.”

The Hindi version of ‘You’ is now available on all streaming platforms.

Previous articleVaralaxmi Sarathkumar tests negative for Covid, heads to Chennai for film promotion
Next articleKeerthy Suresh launches the lyrical video of 'Kannukkulle' from 'Sita Ramam'
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Shehnaaz Gill

Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar

Pooja Hegde

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US