Bishwadeb Bhaumik revisits musical journey with ‘Shiddat’

The young singer-songwriter Bishwadeb Bhaumik, aka DEB whose recent song ‘Shiddat’ is trending on various music platforms, is delighted with the audience’s love. Before Shiddat, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, where the nation was shaken up and the highways were full of migrants, he had dedicated his song ‘Safar’ to the migrants and daily wage workers.

Revisiting his musical journey down the memory lane he said before entering the industry, he was selected as a lead singer by Mirage, a rock band. Mirage gained popularity in school and college circuits and performed for MTV, Doordarshan, etc. DEB left Mirage to collaborate and formed ‘The Lost’ with Arkopravo Mukherjee and Rahul Guha Roy (Cassinni’s Division).

Later in July 2008, Arko & DEB showed some songs to Achille Forler, the Frenchman who pioneered music publishing in the country and had partnered with Universal Music Publishing. He signed the duo as songwriters and produced their 11-track album Mira, for which they co-wrote the music and the lyrics. As the album was about to be released, Arko left as he got another project and thus, Mira could not be completed.

His music publisher gave him a small job that helped to pay his bills and pushed him back into the studio under the stewardship of ace sound engineer, Devashish Ray, nephew of Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia. The first video was a ballad in his native Bengali, ‘Phiriye De’. The following year he revisited a song from his first album Mira on a single acoustic piano. ‘Ore Piya’, in a video that sums up his situation in those days.

His next video single “What the Fark” was a song about life and its satires. Co-written by Puneet Sharma it’s a satire on our national itch for bans, prohibitions, interdictions and censorships. The video didn’t pass the CBFC. In the second half of 2015, he received his first critical recognition for his second Bengali song ‘Emon Manush’. The video was nominated for the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards and won the Best Cinematography Award at the Kolkata International Film Festival.

In his next video single Cover of a Magazine directed by Zain Afroz Khan, the video won the Best Non-Film Music Video Award at the 2016 Indian Recording Arts Association Awards.

To pay homage to the great R D Burman for his 77th birth anniversary, he reworked with Tamil rappers DopeadelicZ on his superhit ‘Hum Bewafa Hargiz Na The’. Earlier in 2015, DEB collaborated with Former Miss India with Gul Panag, for a TV show called Off-road for National Geographic. For the series, he wrote a catchy and spirited title song ‘Rastafari’ and invited her to duet with him. His album containing his work of the last three years and the video of its eponymous track Tum Gaye Toh (When You Left). A song about love and separation, revisiting a love that once was and is no more. It was directed by Priyanka Ghose and also features Slovenian Supermodel Maria Vargova.

Deb had released ‘I feel Ajooba’ featuring Funk you. The song is for all the Indians who enjoy their life despite having so many obstructions. The song was sung and composed by Deb. Lyrics are written by Deb and Puneet. He and Puneet Sharma had collaborated on another song Ajooba Indian, which was a humorous commentary on modern Indian society. Deb’s ‘Tere Naina’ a love ballad was produced by Sweden’s ace music producer Magnus Kaxe, also featuring Natalia Nunes a Brazilian supermodel.