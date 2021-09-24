Blackpink, Billie Eilish to feature in ‘Dear Earth’ on Oct 23

- Advertisement -

Blackpink, Billie Eilish, Anitta, Jaden Smith, and more will be featured in an upcoming YouTube Originals special titled ‘Dear Earth’ which will premiere on October 23, reports Billboard.com.

YouTube announced ‘Dear Earth’ as part of its Originals’ October sustainability-centered programming during the 2021 Summer TCA press tour on Thursday.

Former President Barack Obama, Pope Francis, Desmond Tutu and Google/Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai are among the global leaders presenting during the multi-hour celebration of the planet. It will follow a similar format to YouTube Originals’ Dear Class of 2020 all-star commencement special during the pandemic last year, with keynote addresses, musical performances, special appearances, and comedic shorts.

‘Dear Earth’ will “inspire and motivate audiences to create a better, healthier, existence for the planet through contributions from a wide range of global leaders, creators, celebrities and musicians,” Susanne Daniels, YouTube’s global head of original content, told reporters during the Summer TCA press tour.

Lil Dicky and GaTa as well as Tinashe will also be featured, as well as Marsai Martin, The Muppets, SpongeBob SquarePants, and YouTube creators AsapSCIENCE, Brave Wilderness, Bretman Rock, Dream, Jack Harries, TheOdd1sOut, PhysicsGirl, and ZHC.

‘Dear Earth’ special is produced by Done + Dusted, Strong Brew, and Silverback Films.