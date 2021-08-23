HomeMusicNews

‘Blackpink’ member Lisa posts visual teaser of debut solo album

By Glamsham Bureau
'Blackpink' member Lisa posts visual teaser of debut solo album
Blackpink member Lisa shares visual teaser of solo album | pic courtesy: instagram
- Advertisement -

South Korean girl band ‘Blackpink’s Lisa has announced her debut solo ‘Soon’ with a visual teaser. Lisa took to ‘Blackpink’s official Instagram page and posted the first teaser poster of her album on Sunday midnight.

In the first teaser glimpse, Lisa’s face is blurry. She is seen in a red top and denim shorts paired with embellished red boots with her hands clasped together. The tagline read, ‘Coming soon Lisa’.

- Advertisement -

‘Blackpink’ is a South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment, consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa. The group debuted in August 2016 with their single album ‘Square One’, which featured ‘Whistle’ and ‘Boombayah’.

Lisa’s upcoming solo was first confirmed to release in July.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBigg Boss OTT: Akshara Singh tell Zeeshan Khan “Don’t become my father”
Next articleSiddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi opts for some social media detox
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,066,860FansLike
43,065FollowersFollow
6,079FollowersFollow
57,435FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv