Blackpink’s Lisa’s first single album ‘Lalisa’ title poster unveiled

South Korean girl band 'Blackpink' member Lisa unveiled the title poster of her first single album 'Lalisa'.

By Glamsham Bureau
Blackpink's Lisa's first single album 'Lalisa' | pic courtesy: instagram
South Korean girl band ‘Blackpink’ member Lisa unveiled the title poster of her first single album ‘Lalisa’. Lisa took to the social media of Blackpink’s official account and shared the poster on Sunday night.

She wrote on Instagram, “Lisa – ‘Lalisa’ Title poster.”

In the title poster, Lisa is seen posing with her face covered with diamond nail extensions and chunky jewellery.

‘Lalisa’ album will release on September 10.

‘Blackpink’ is a South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment, consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa. The group debuted in August 2016 with their single album ‘Square One’, which featured ‘Whistle’ and ‘Boombayah’.

Source@lalalisa_officials
