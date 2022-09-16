BLEU and Nicki Minaj team up on emotional new song “Love In The Way”

Hot on the heels of his busy summer schedule, multi-Platinum artist BLEU partners with rap royalty Nicki Minaj for emotive new single, “Love In The Way”. Showcasing BLEU’s eclectic production skills, “Love In The Way” channels Amapiano-inflected drums which are layered with profound synths that evoke the sadness and heartache that both BLEU and Nicki Minaj express throughout the song. Topped with an infectious vocal sample of Sam Tompkins’ track “Whole”, all elements of the record create a powerful escapism that will transport the listener to a world of its own.

As the first single ahead of his album, “Love In The Way” gives an insight into BLEU’s journey as an artist thus far; from his early beginnings as Yung Bleu, to his fresh elevated sound as BLEU. The track kickstarts this new chapter for the versatile talent, who is also a GRAMMY-nominated songwriter, boasting production and writing credits for the likes of Lil Wayne and Megan Thee Stallion.

Having just dropped the Queen Mix for her latest single “Super Freaky Girl” featuring Maliibu Mitch, BIA, JT, Katie Got Bandz and Akbar V, this new collaboration on “Love In The Way” will undoubtedly have Nicki Minaj fans worldwide erupting with excitement after teasing the record earlier this week on social media.

Originally from Alabama, BLEU first broke through with his high impact slow jam “Miss It” in 2017. Since then, he has established himself as the fast-evolving indie powerhouse in two musical worlds garnering an expansive global fanbase with his intricate flows both as a rapper and sensual R&B crooner.

In a short space of time, he has collaborated with the likes of Kehlani (“Beautiful Lies”), H.E.R (“Tired Of You”), and A Boogie Wit A Hoodie (“Ghetto Love Birds”). It was his record with Drake “You’re Mines Still” that scored him his first Billboard Hot 100, with the track featuring on his critically acclaimed 2021 album ‘Moon Boy’. The project debuted at #1 as album of the week and landed #1 on the Billboard Independent charts, and BLEU went on to win Best New Artist at the 2021 BET HHA, as well as this year’s Best New Hip-Hop Artist at the iHeart Music Awards.

With the release of “Love In The Way”, BLEU concludes summer as he enters the anticipated next chapter in his career.