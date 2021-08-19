British-Indian singer Sur’s first Hindi single ‘5 Star Lovin’ out

- Advertisement -

The renowned R&B and Pop star SUR, is ready to set the tone of young love with an all-new song – 5 Star Lovin’. Marking his foray into Hindi music, the music video of the new sophomore single features Sur with the stunning Indian model and actress Shruti Tuli.

The track is a mix of Hindi and English, written by popular lyricist Siddhant Kaushal and Sur himself, and brings out many moods of the initial rush of attraction alive.

Having bagged several accolades, including the coveted Sterling Reserve Music Project for his track Asar, SUR has etched his mark in the hearts of music lovers across the world. The launch of 5 Star Lovin’ sets the bar for off-beat desi, romantic ballads with music beats that transport listeners into romantic zone.

Speaking about the track, Sur said, “While the inspiration for the song came from my own life experience, I feel we all can relate to this feeling- the phase that comes before people even realise they have a connection with someone. Five Star Lovin’ explores these moments. I am confident that its catchy beat and lyrics are going to make all our listeners sing along while feeling the emotions.”

Starring in the music video, Shruti Tuli expressed, “It was a lot of fun coming together with Sur for this beautiful track, especially after such a long time. I had a really fun time shooting for the music video and it was reassuring to see all the safety measure being taken, since this was being shot in the times of Covid. I believe that everyone will be able to feel this song, and at the same time, dance to this groovy music.”

The exciting vibe of the video, coupled with Shruti Tuli’s dance moves as well as the signature hook step capture the fun, excitement, rush and vibe of a budding romance. The palpable chemistry of the duo, SUR and Shruti, ignites a spark for love. While the Hindi words express the emotions and nervousness of taking the first step towards romance, the English lyrics graze upon the sensuality through flirting.