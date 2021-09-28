BTS announce four LA concerts at SoFi stadium

- Advertisement -

New York, Sep 28 (IANS) BTS are returning to Los Angeles for a mini-residency at the new SoFi Stadium, reports Billboard.com. The K-pop stars will bring the ‘BTS Permission to Dance On Stage – LA’ to Inglewood, California on November 27 and 28 and December 1 and 2.

The in-person concert will mark the first time BTS have been able to be face-to-face with fans since the 2019 BTS World Tour. The news also arrives on the heels of their recent announcement of the livestream concert BTS ‘Permission to Dance On Stage – LA’, which will be held October 24.

- Advertisement -

The October livestream follows the group’s ‘BTS Map of the Soul On:e’ event from October 2020.

According to the release, that show was viewed in 191 countries/regions and used AR and XR tech that allowed the septet to interact with their followers via the ‘ARMY on Air’ fan event.

- Advertisement -

SoFi Stadium is one of the largest music venues in Southern California and fans can begin to get tickets on October 5.

BTS also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a seven-member South Korean boy band that was formed in 2010 and debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment.

- Advertisement -

The septet composed of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook co-writes and co-produces much of their own output.

Originally a hip-hop group, their musical style has evolved to include a wide range of genres.

Their lyrics, often focused on personal and social commentary, touch on the themes of mental health, troubles of school-age youth and coming of age, loss, the journey towards loving oneself, and individualism.

–IANS

eka/ksk/