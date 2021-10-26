BTS successfully kicked off ‘BTS Permission To Dance On Stage’ tour with an online rendition

- Advertisement -

21st century pop icons BTS successfully wrapped up their online concert “BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE” on October 24. The virtual show amassed viewers from 197 countries/regions, marking the grand beginning of the act’s new tour series. The band unleashed the energy and anticipation for their first concert in a year.

Featuring 24 songs including “ON,” “DNA,” “Life Goes On,” and “Butter,” the concert unfolded a story of five independent chapters organized around the songs’ distinctive styles. A change in stage set-up followed the turn of each chapter to highlight the versatility of styles embraced by the act.

After opening with a mesmerizing dance performance on a stage set behind bars, special effects and an enormous LED screen soon drew the audience into action-packed performances of “Black Swan” and “FAKE LOVE.” New band versions of “Boy With Luv” and “Dynamite” presented a refreshing spectacle, segueing into a performance of “Telepathy” perfected by intricate details of balloons, confetti and a moving vehicle on stage.

For the show’s finale, the septet staged an upbeat performance of “Permission to Dance” and relayed the much needed message of hope to the global community.

A 165-foot-wide LED screen and cutting-edge technologies were incorporated into the show for a more intimate live interaction with the audience watching from home. The LED screen—the largest ever for a BTS concert—served to reflect the massive concert stage, while Multi-view technology enabled spectators to access six 4K/HD quality camera angles to the show.

Adding onto the enchantment was ‘Visual Effect View (VEV)’, a technology that directly projects the meticulous visual effects and graphic visualization of lyrics displayed on the LED screen on-site to the screens of the viewers. The newly introduced innovation brought the virtual experience another step closer to the audience.

In the final few moments of the show, BTS delivered a heartfelt message for ARMY across the world. The members said, “The seven of us wanted to be a part of every bit of the setlist as a whole.” They added, “It does feel like the situation is improving. As ‘Spring Day’ suggests, please hold tight because we will be there to see you. We hope you enjoyed the show and we are truly grateful for the valuable time we spent with you today. We love you.”

Last month, BTS announced additional show dates for 2021 in North America with four special nights at LA’s SoFi Stadium on November 27, November 28, December 1, and December 2. In addition to a livestream of the concert scheduled for December 2, “BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LA” will also be available for live viewing at YouTube Theater in LA through an offline event titled “LIVE PLAY in LA”.

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene,” is a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean group that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since its debut in June 2013.

The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and the way they interact with their fans, BTS has established themselves as 21st century pop icons breaking countless world records.

While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN ‘Speak Yourself’ speech, the band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), collected No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles in less than a year, performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world.

They were also named TIME’s Entertainer of the Year 2020. BTS was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards and has been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards.