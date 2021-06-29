BTS’ ‘Butter’ tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th week

Adv.

21st century Pop Icons BTS’ latest summer hit “Butter” remains on top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for five consecutive weeks.

Out of the 54 songs to launch on No.1, it is the 11th song to remain at the summit in the first five weeks. “Butter” is also the second longest reigning song from its debut by a group in the chart’s history.

The GRAMMY nominated band is set to release their single CD “Butter” on July 9, which will include “Butter” and a new single. They recently wrapped up their live-streamed fan meet ‘BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO’ successfully where more than a million viewers tuned in from 195 countries / regions across two days.

Adv.

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene,” is a Grammy-nominated South Korean group that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since its debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook.

Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and the way they interact with their fans, BTS has established themselves as “21st century Pop Icons” breaking countless world records.

While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN ‘Speak Yourself’ speech, the band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart three times in 2020 alone, performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world, and been named TIME’s Entertainer of the Year 2020.

Adv.

BTS has been nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the 63rd Grammy Awards and recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards.