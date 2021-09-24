BTS, Coldplay release lyrics for ‘My Universe’ single

- Advertisement -

BTS and Coldplay have released the lyrics of the single ‘The Universe’. Coldplay officially released the lyrical video on their Instagram on Friday ahead of the song’s release.

The British rock band released a visual with lyrics in different colours in Korean and English along with the announcement on their Instagram page. “Coldplay X BTS // #MyUniverse // Out now // Link in bio // ?@bts.bighitofficial.”

- Advertisement -

Coldplay had revealed earlier that there is a list of three upcoming releases that fans should keep an eye on.

“Two days until the release of ‘My Universe’ by Coldplay x BTS — and we can tell Coldplayers and the ARMY are as excited as we are! Here are some #MYUNIVERSE dates for your diary,” their label wrote on their Instagram Stories with a flyer of the important dates.

- Advertisement -

Coldplay’s label Parlophone Records announced a schedule of upcoming releases tied to the single with the K-pop boy band, including the ‘Inside My Universe Documentary’ on September 26 and the Supernova 7 Mix and acoustic version the same day.