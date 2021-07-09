BTS drops new single ‘Permission to dance’

Adv.

21st century pop icons BTS have just released their CD single ‘Butter’ that includes the summer song “Butter” as well as the brand new track “Permission to Dance” that will get your heart pumping. The instrumental versions of each are also part of the tracklist.

Belonging to the dance pop genre, “Permission to Dance” is another fun song for everyone to enjoy, prompting listeners to bop their heads and bust some dance moves. World-renowned musician Ed Sheeran and British producer Steve Mac partook in making the song.

Just as the lyrics go, the song spreads the message that you don’t need permission to dance to your heart’s content, dedicated to anyone who is having a bad day or is discouraged in the face of reality. Words of encouragement overflow upon a bouncy rhythm that gives energy to get up on your feet and dance again.

Adv.

The performance sheds spotlight on BTS’ energetic charms. The dance moves are easy to emulate so that anyone can effortlessly dance along to the free-spirited yet familiar BTS style choreography.

The energy is transmitted throughout the music video as well. Oozing radiant vibes from start to finish, the music video for “Permission to Dance” is like a breeze of fresh energy, showcasing the seven members dancing with everybody else.

Their latest summer smash hit “Butter” has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for six consecutive weeks, which marks their longest run on the No.1 spot. The septet will show the U.S. TV premiere of “Permission to Dance” on NBC’s ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ for two night on July 13 and 14.

Adv.

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene,” is a Grammy-nominated South Korean group that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since its debut in June 2013.

The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and the way they interact with their fans, BTS has established themselves as “21st century Pop Icons” breaking countless world records.

While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN ‘Speak Yourself’ speech, the band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), collected four No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles in only 9 months, performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world, and been named TIME’s Entertainer of the Year 2020.

Adv.

BTS has been nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the 63rd Grammy Awards and recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards.