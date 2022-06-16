BTS Jungkook assures ARMY group isn’t disbanding

- Advertisement -

Jungkook took to VLive on Wednesday to clarify these reports and assure BTS ARMY that they have he and the other members – RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, V, and Suga – have no plans of breaking up the band anytime soon.

Jungkook said in the livestream that the band isn’t going to stop working together as a team and is not disbanding. He added in the livestream that they will continue to do projects as a group, one of which is the filming of their web series Run BTS.

As per a fan’s translation of the VLive, Jungkook said, “Since there was all a mess saying we are disbanding and what not. We are not disbanding guys, there are still a lot of things we need to do as a group. BTS is forever.”

Big Hit Entertainment which manages the group also clarified soon after reports emerged that the band is only shifting focus on their solo careers and not taking a hiatus. BTS recently marked the 9th anniversary of its debut.