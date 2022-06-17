BTS Jungkook and Charlie Puth to collaborate on new single ‘Left and Right’

Charlie Puth and BTS member Jungkook are collaborating on a new single, Left and Right. This has been one of the most anticipated collabs. So, its confirmation sure brings a lot of excitement.
American singer posted a video on his TikTok account announcing the song. The clip starts with Puth pretending to call JK and ask him about the track. They both then playfully sing a snippet from the song.
Left and Right will feature on Charlie’s upcoming self-titled album, Charlie but will mostly be pre-released on Friday, June 24. He shared that if the track gets 500,000 pre-saves, he will drop it on June 24.
Fans are super excited about the collab. They have been waiting for it to happen, ever since JK did a cover of Puth’s hit track, We don’t talk anymore. Now that Chapter 2 of BTS’ career has started, we will soon be getting more solo projects from Jungkook and other members.