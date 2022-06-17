- Advertisement -

Charlie Puth and BTS member Jungkook are collaborating on a new single, Left and Right. This has been one of the most anticipated collabs. So, its confirmation sure brings a lot of excitement.

American singer posted a video on his TikTok account announcing the song. The clip starts with Puth pretending to call JK and ask him about the track. They both then playfully sing a snippet from the song.

Left and Right will feature on Charlie’s upcoming self-titled album, Charlie but will mostly be pre-released on Friday, June 24. He shared that if the track gets 500,000 pre-saves, he will drop it on June 24.

Fans are super excited about the collab. They have been waiting for it to happen, ever since JK did a cover of Puth’s hit track, We don’t talk anymore. Now that Chapter 2 of BTS’ career has started, we will soon be getting more solo projects from Jungkook and other members.

Check out BTS Jungkook and Charlie Puth to collaborate on new single ‘Left and Right’ below: