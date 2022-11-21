BTS Jungkook on fire while performing ‘Dreamers’ at the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony at Qatar

It was a glowing moment of pride for BTS and ARMY, when Jungkook performed Dreamers at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony at Qatar.

The vocalist sang the peppy track to cheering crowds, while fans waved ARMY bombs. Later, he appeared on VLive, and thanked fans for rooting for him throughout, and also mentioned his ever-supportive members.

Jungkook’s Dreamers is peppy, and catchy and captures the excitement for the upcoming FIFA World Cup. ARMY has already begun trending the song, and one wrote, “This is just beautiful!” Another added, “His voice is just magical.” Others commented on the ‘festive vibes’, saying it fits the spirit of football. “This is the perfect song for the world cup,” one added. Jungkook will also perform the song at the opening ceremony in Qatar.

Jimin, V, Suga, RM and J-Hope shared stories of his performance on Instagram, expressing their pride for the youngest member.

💜 BTS sensation Jungkook and Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi take the stage at the World Cup opening!



Performing the hit World Cup track, #Dreamers, as a celebration of football fans coming together. #BTSQatar #ARMY #방탄소년단 #Jungkook #BTSARMY @bts_bighit @FahadAlkubaisi pic.twitter.com/Sn2Yip3qLM — ILoveQatar – Live (@ILQLive) November 20, 2022