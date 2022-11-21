scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
MusicNews

BTS Jungkook on fire while performing ‘Dreamers’ at the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony at Qatar

It was a glowing moment of pride for BTS and ARMY, when Jungkook performed Dreamers at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony at Qatar.

By Shweta Ghadashi
BTS Jungkook on fire while performing 'Dreamers' at the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony at Qatar pic courtesy twitter

It was a glowing moment of pride for BTS and ARMY, when Jungkook performed Dreamers at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony at Qatar.

The vocalist sang the peppy track to cheering crowds, while fans waved ARMY bombs. Later, he appeared on VLive, and thanked fans for rooting for him throughout, and also mentioned his ever-supportive members.

Jungkook’s Dreamers is peppy, and catchy and captures the excitement for the upcoming FIFA World Cup. ARMY has already begun trending the song, and one wrote, “This is just beautiful!” Another added, “His voice is just magical.” Others commented on the ‘festive vibes’, saying it fits the spirit of football. “This is the perfect song for the world cup,” one added. Jungkook will also perform the song at the opening ceremony in Qatar.

Jimin, V, Suga, RM and J-Hope shared stories of his performance on Instagram, expressing their pride for the youngest member.

Previous article
T-Series files a complaint for impersonation, forgery and fraud – Official Statement
Next article
Kanye West returns to Twitter after being banned for anti-semitic tweets
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Ananya Panday

Rashami Desai

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US