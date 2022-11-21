scorecardresearch
BTS’ Jungkook sets new record with his World Cup song ‘Dreamers’

By Glamsham Bureau
BTS Jungkook _ pic courtesy instagram

K-pop superband BTS member Jungkook has set a new US record and swept iTunes charts with his World Cup song ‘Dreamers’. Being tapped to perform at the opening ceremony in Qatar, the ‘Euphoria’ singer debuted the full-English song on Sunday, ahead of his live performance of the song.

As soon as the song was released, it shot to the top of iTunes charts in numerous countries all over the world, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Just 13 hours after it first dropped, the single had already reached No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 102 different regions, including the world’s eight biggest music markets, the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, France, Canada, Australia, Germany and Italy.

Additionally, ‘Dreamers’ set the new record for the fastest official FIFA World Cup song to hit No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs chart in the United States.

The song took only 2 hours and 11 minutes to top the chart, according to South Korea’s News Herald.

Jungkook later performed ‘Dreamers’ at Albaite Stadium in Alcor, Qatar. Kicking off the performance solo, he was joined onstage Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi halfway through the song.

Clad in a sparkly black jacket, he showed off his energetic dancing moves along with a bunch of backup dancers.

“Look who we are, we are the dreamers/ We make it happen, ’cause we believe it,” he sings in the motivational single.

“Look who we are, we are the dreamers/ We make it happen ’cause we can see it.”

Besides Jungkook, who was billed as the main act, and Fahad Al Kubaisi, the World Cup opening ceremony featured Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman, who delivered a speech about the “emotions that connect us all now.”

He added: “We gather here as one big tribe and Earth is the tent we all live in.”

