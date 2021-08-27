BTS releases ‘Butter’ remix featuring Megan Thee Stallion

- Advertisement -

21st century pop icons BTS just dropped the brand new remix “Butter ” featuring Megan Thee Stallion. Whilst the original version brimming with bright energy put forth the distinctive personality of BTS, the latest version adds more flavour with the rap verses from Megan Thee Stallion. The sometimes smooth and at times charismatic duality of BTS infused with Megan Thee Stallion’s powerful vocal delivery, ad-libbing and signature sound creates a unique soundscape for the listeners to enjoy.

The remix is accompanied by a newly stylized digital cover and a colorful visualizer that make the partnership between BTS and Megan Thee Stallion even more special.

BTS prepared the remix to celebrate the massive response that “Butter,” dubbed as ‘song of summer,’ received all around the world. Megan Thee Stallion also showed excitement for this collaboration: “I love BTS so I’m super excited to be on the ‘Butter’ remix. I can’t wait for all the Hotties and ARMY to hear it.”

The remix follows on the heels of yet another stellar summer for BTS, with “Butter” becoming the longest-reigning No.1 Billboard Hot 100 song of 2021 as it stayed at the summit for 9 weeks. In addition to that, the song broke countless records including the biggest music video premiere on YouTube of 108.2 million views in 24 hours and the most opening day streams in Spotify history with 20.9 million unfiltered global streams.

On Wednesday, the rapper posted on her Instagram page a release poster of the remix and wrote: “LOVE YOU ALL. BUTTER REMIX 8.27.” She tagged the Korean boy band’s Instagram page alongside her post.

Hailing from Houston, Megan Thee Stallion is a three time GRAMMY winner, philanthropist and ever-evolving cultural icon. From the release of her critically acclaimed and Gold certified debut album, Good News, to earning two global record breaking Billboard Hot 100 #1 hits with the “Savage Remix” featuring Beyoncé, and “WAP” with Cardi B, Megan has proven unstoppable. Megan has been recognized for her musical achievements with three GRAMMY wins, including Best New Artist and nine BET Awards.

Megan was also honoured as one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020. In October 2020, following a powerful and politically charged performance on Saturday Night Live that demanded justice for Breonna Taylor, Megan published her monumental “Why I Speak Up For Black Women” op-ed and accompanying visual with The New York Times.