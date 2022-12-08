BTS V teases with his handsome look in Veautiful Days special photo-folio teaser

Big Hit has been releasing the Bangtan Boys – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook’s special Photo-folio series. They have been releasing the pictures in the booklet forward.

The BTS ARMY is treated to Kim Taehyung aka BTS V’s special Photo-Folio. The visual king has donned the equestrian role it seems.

Taetae’s special shoot is called Me, Myself, and V ‘Veautiful Days’. Big Hit Entertainment also dropped the teaser of Kim Taehyung’s photo folio.

In the ‘Me, Myself, and V’ photo folio, titled ‘Veautiful Days’, the 26-year-old is seen flaunting a classic British gentleman look as he poses in an an idyllic setting with flowers and hay in a country house.

The label released two mood samplers. In the first, V is seen in a turquoise jacket accessorised with a pocket watch and a scarf around his neck. In the second, he is seen in a classic brown jacket as he is seen lying on a bed in farm, playing with daisies, etc.

There are three teasers of BTS V’s special 8 photo-folio. He is also seen in a white suit and a hat.

Check out BTS V teases with his hot look in Veautiful Days special photo-folio teaser below: