scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
MusicNews

BTS V teases with his handsome look in Veautiful Days special photo-folio teaser

The BTS ARMY is treated to Kim Taehyung aka BTS V's special Photo-Folio. The visual king has donned the equestrian role it seems.

By Shweta Ghadashi
BTS V teases with his handsome look in Veautiful Days special photo-folio teaser pic courtesy twitter
BTS V teases with his handsome look in Veautiful Days special photo-folio teaser pic courtesy twitter

Big Hit has been releasing the Bangtan Boys – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook’s special Photo-folio series. They have been releasing the pictures in the booklet forward.

The BTS ARMY is treated to Kim Taehyung aka BTS V’s special Photo-Folio. The visual king has donned the equestrian role it seems.

Taetae’s special shoot is called Me, Myself, and V ‘Veautiful Days’. Big Hit Entertainment also dropped the teaser of Kim Taehyung’s photo folio.

In the ‘Me, Myself, and V’ photo folio, titled ‘Veautiful Days’, the 26-year-old is seen flaunting a classic British gentleman look as he poses in an an idyllic setting with flowers and hay in a country house.

The label released two mood samplers. In the first, V is seen in a turquoise jacket accessorised with a pocket watch and a scarf around his neck. In the second, he is seen in a classic brown jacket as he is seen lying on a bed in farm, playing with daisies, etc.

There are three teasers of BTS V’s special 8 photo-folio. He is also seen in a white suit and a hat.

Check out BTS V teases with his hot look in Veautiful Days special photo-folio teaser below:

Previous article
Ethan Slater to star opposite Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo in 'Wicked'
Next article
MediaTek announces new Dimensity 8200 chip for premium 5G smartphones
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

Himanshi Khurana

Karan Kundrra

Malavika Mohanan

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US