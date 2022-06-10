BTS drops ‘Yet To Come’ Music Video; Anthology album ‘Proof’ out

- Advertisement -

BTS’ anthology album ‘Proof’, along with its lead single ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’, is out now!

Announced on May 4 at 8:30 pm IST through a live stream on BTS’ official YouTube channel, which included audio of BTS saying “We Are Bulletproof”, BTS and their fans’ journey together. Through past hits and three new songs, ‘Proof’ reflects the members’ thoughts on the past, present, and future of BTS.

- Advertisement -

BTS had dropped music video teasers, which had instantly taken their fans back to some of the group’s previous releases like ‘Spring Day’ and the ‘HYYH’ series.

Bangtan Boys are slaying in white outfits in a desert area looking handsome and killing us with their droolworthy looks.

Check out BTS ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’ Official MV below: