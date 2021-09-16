- Advertisement -

If you are looking for compositions that can give you peace and divinity, then you can listen to ‘Chaupai Sahib’, sung by actor Aparshakti Khurana.

The hymn by Guru Gobind Singh is often recited to gain spiritual protection from one’s internal and external enemies. Fresh from the success of his film ‘Helmet’, Aparshakti has now released a ‘shabad’ titled ‘Chaupai Sahib’ for which he has sung the vocals. He also visited the Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi to seek the blessings for the ‘Shabad’.

- Advertisement -

Talking about the ‘shabad’, Aparshakti said: “‘Chaupai Sahib’ is very close to my heart. A friend had sent it to me during the lockdown and I instantly got connected to it. Aakriti and I have been listening to it every day since then. Arzoie came into this world listening to it. We played it in the OT too. I feel a deep spiritual connection with the ‘shabad’ and its philosophy. I have poured out my heart to the best of my abilities as an artist for ‘Chaupai Sahib’ and I hope the audience likes it.”

‘Chaupai Sahib’ has been sung by Aparshakti Khurana with music by Goldboy and is available for streaming on YouTube.