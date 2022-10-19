Coldplay's 'Music of The Spheres' concert to be broadcast live in India

Indian rock fans have a musical treat to look forward to as PVR Pictures, is all set to broadcast Coldplay’s ‘Music of The Spheres’ World Tour live on October 29th, 2022. The much-loved band’s breath-taking performance at the River Plate stadium Argentina will be screened live in Indian cinemas all over.

Hailed by the New York Post as “a night for the history books” and labelled by The Guardian as “genuinely stunning”, Indian fans will get to be part of all the action as they experience Coldplay’s sublime magic on the big screen. From hits like Viva La Vida, A Sky Full of Stars and My Universe to other chartbusters such as Yellow, The Scientist and Fix You, enjoying the band’s all time classics at the cinemas is sure to be a grand experience!

Talking about the exclusive broadcast, Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR Pictures, says, “PVR Pictures always seeks to bring the best of content from across the globe to Indian shores. The live broadcast of the Coldplay concert is our endeavour to create a stadium like atmosphere at a cinema near you. Coldplay enjoys a massive fan following in India, and this screening will see them spend a unique and memorable night at the cinemas.”

Produced on a massive scale, the concert will see the entire stadium decked up by lights, lasers, fireworks and LED wristbands, with BAFTA Winning filmmaker Paul Dugdale helming the epic event.

Coldplay’s ‘Music of The Spheres’ World Tour concert broadcasts live in theatres on the 29th of October 2022.