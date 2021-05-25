Composer Vayu releases new love track ‘Tohfa’

Adv.

Composer Vayu released his latest track “Tohfa” today. He says the song talks about lovers and their unsaid emotions. The music video of “Tohfa” features Vishak Nair and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and tells a boy-meets-girl story where they save each other through love and friendship. The song is directed by Taani Tanvir.

Talking about the song Vayu shared, “Everybody tell us to love ourselves, but is it easy? We often dwell in a dilemma whether we deserve the love we ask for. Don’t we?”

He added, “Tohfa is a song about the same feeling. It keeps asking the beloved, ‘do you love my presence like I love yours, or does it bother you?'”

Vayu shared the video of his song Tohfa and wrote, “The songs that I try to release independently are the songs that are too personal. Maybe you’ll relate with them. Maybe you won’t. But I hope you do. 🤞🏽 Starting from where I did, I never imagined I would make a career out of just songwriting. But I did and I can’t thank you and everyone who supported me enough. Especially those who were vocal about it too because that gave me the strength to release more independent stuff. I hope you’ll like it, maybe share it too.

At the release of this song, I can’t thank @sonymusicindia enough, especially @rohanjha22 for investing in the weird songs I was writing. Can’t thank my brother @shekp01 enough for bringing me to the platform and @shruti_610 and @diyasahgal for the constant support, and tolerating and dealing with my eccentric behaviour. “Shruti ka toh promotion bhi due hai!”

Again @vaibhavpani, for standing by my side and making me sound better with the magic that you do. Special thanks to @manohar.musician for all those sessions we did last year, the fruit of one of which is Tohfa. It’s as much your baby as mine or everybody else’s. Thank you for bearing with me, @mix.abhishek and thank you everyone!

And also special thanks to the people of my WhatsApp group “Find Love” and few more people on WhatsApp and life, for always helping me keep my head above water. ❤️

Right before I hit the “Post” button, this song was mine, now it’s yours. It’s ours.

Presenting the @footloosefilms production of a film by @taanitanvir featuring @sanjeeta11 and @nair.vishak “Tohfa””

The composer’s previous non-film track “Baatein Karo” was appreciated by the audience.